Alok Nath files defamation case against Vinta Nanda

Following allegations of sexual assault and rape levelled by Vinta Nanda, veteran TV actor Alok Nath has filed a defamation case against the writer-producer.



Nanda had earlier in a Facebook post accused Alok Nath of harassing and raping her at her home.

Since then, multiple women came forth including actors Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin accusing Alok Nath of sexual misconduct. Renuka Shahane and Himani Shivpuri have said that Nath’s predatory behaviour on sets was a known fact in the industry.

Earlier, speaking to the media, Nath’s lawyer Ashok Saraogi had said, “It is easy to make the allegations, of an incident which took place 19 years back; this itself shows that the allegations are false on the face of it. A person will never wait for a period of 19 years to make such allegations, especially when we have a democracy, when we have a proper ministry over here, to look after all these things.” He had also threatened Nanda with a defamation suit, “If this defamation continues we will definitely file a defamation suit and bring injunction so that she can’t make baseless allegations in media and defame my client.”

Stating that all this has been done to defame his client’s image, the lawyer further said, “I feel all this has been done only to defame his image and nothing beyond that. This is nothing but systematic conspiracies made by these people to suddenly defame his reputation under the name of the #MeToo campaign. I’m not against the #MeToo campaign, but as far as Alok Nath is concerned all the allegations are false.”