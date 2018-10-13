Sat October 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans
Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme
IMF demands details of all debts

IMF demands details of all debts
The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?
Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm
Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India
#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Alok Nath files defamation case against Vinta Nanda

Following allegations of sexual assault and rape levelled by Vinta Nanda, veteran TV actor Alok Nath has filed a defamation case against the writer-producer.

Nanda had earlier in a Facebook post accused Alok Nath of harassing and raping her at her home.

Since then, multiple women came forth including actors Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin accusing Alok Nath of sexual misconduct. Renuka Shahane and Himani Shivpuri have said that Nath’s predatory behaviour on sets was a known fact in the industry.

Earlier, speaking to the media, Nath’s lawyer Ashok Saraogi had said, “It is easy to make the allegations, of an incident which took place 19 years back; this itself shows that the allegations are false on the face of it. A person will never wait for a period of 19 years to make such allegations, especially when we have a democracy, when we have a proper ministry over here, to look after all these things.” He had also threatened Nanda with a defamation suit, “If this defamation continues we will definitely file a defamation suit and bring injunction so that she can’t make baseless allegations in media and defame my client.”

Stating that all this has been done to defame his client’s image, the lawyer further said, “I feel all this has been done only to defame his image and nothing beyond that. This is nothing but systematic conspiracies made by these people to suddenly defame his reputation under the name of the #MeToo campaign. I’m not against the #MeToo campaign, but as far as Alok Nath is concerned all the allegations are false.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Natalie Portman calls for action at Hollywood women luncheon

Natalie Portman calls for action at Hollywood women luncheon
Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Load More load more

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Photos & Videos

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara
Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed