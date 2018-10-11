Thu October 11, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 11, 2018

Channing Tatum dating Jessie J coming off as another ‘bizarre couple’

Channing Tatum reportedly dating Jessie J 

American actor Channing Tatum and British singer Jessie J reportedly walking into a romance are coming off as another bizarre couple on the internet.

Reports have cited that the two have been dating for a few months now after Tatum ended his eight years’ marriage with Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan in April.

Jessie J had recently won hearts with her iconic cover on ‘I Will Always Love You’ to win a singing competition in China aside many iconic musical tracks, but apparently, social media doesn’t approve of her next move.


An insider has quoted that “it’s new, casual and they’re having fun together," however, social media is also bantering Tatum for going for a former look-a-like.


Tatum and Dewan after falling in love on the sets of dance flick Step Up (2006) had married each other three years later.

While announcing the split on Twitter, the couple shared, "There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,"

"We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.”

World of Dance judge Jenna Dewan has, however, quoted the split as a ‘positive step’ to life in an interview.

“I feel I’ve been on a wave of growth,” Dewan told Women’s Health, “It’s always challenging to go through a big change and have the whole world have an opinion about it... It’s okay for a relationship to change into a new form that is actually better for both people involved, and I think that’s maybe what shocked everyone so much—that it can be a positive thing. That was ultimately what happened with us.”

Jessie, who hails from London, is currently on her world tour R.O.S.E. after releasing her album of the same title in May.

