On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

On Amitabh Bachchan’s 76th birthday today, the Bollywood superstar shared with his fans an interview where he has responded to a wide set of questions including the pervasive sexual harassment against women in the country and the #MeToo movement that has started in response.



Bachchan had tweeted the long replies to questions that were posed to him by Subhash K Jha. While tackling several topics, Jha asked him, “Amitji, we are going through some of the toughest times this nation has ever seen. How do you view the atrocities against women children and weaker sections? Do you feel there is a solution to the social inequality that fosters widespread injustice? Sexual harassment at workplaces especially in the entertainment business is one of the vital issues being addressed today. How do you look at the problem of women’s safety at workplaces?”

Amitabh answered: “No woman should ever be subjected to any kind of misbehavior, or disorderly conduct; especially at her workplace. Such acts should immediately be brought to the notice of concerned authorities, and corrective measures be taken, either through filing complaints or a recourse to law. Discipline and civic, social and moral curriculums, should be adopted at a very early educational level. Women children and the weaker sections of our society are the most vulnerable. They need to be under special protective care. It has been most heartening to see women representations in most work vocations, on the increase in our country. It would be an unrepairable blemish if we are not able to provide them the welcome they deserve and the dignity of the security of their presence.”

Recently, the actor received intense criticism after he dodged a question during the promotions of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ regarding the Tanushree-Nana controversy.

“My name is neither Tanushree, nor Nana,” Bachchan had said.