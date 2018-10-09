Tue October 09, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 9, 2018

Ranbir-Deepika reunion on the cards?

Bollywood’s beauty queen Deepika Padukone and heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor may be prepping up for a reunion on the silver screens soon.

According to report by DNA India, circulating news has suggested that the former lovers may be getting back together on-screen in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film.

It was revealed further that the film that as of now remains untitled will also be featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in significant roles.

The two stars who had graced cinematic screens previously in their film Tamasha, will be returning together after three years, leaving fans ecstatic about the news of the reunion.

Reports citing sources revealed: “Deepika just heard the synopsis. Nothing is finalised till now. But it’s an exciting project and the fact that she has shown interest is a good sign.”

Apart from Tamasha, the two have also worked together on films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. 

