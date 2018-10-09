Tue October 09, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 9, 2018

Rishi Kapoor cosying up in US with Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre

NEW YORK: Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who was previously rumoured to have been diagnosed with cancer only to have all such reports turned down, is currently in the US for a medical treatment.

The ‘102 Not Out’ actor had asked his fans not to speculate on his health and only send him love and good wishes while he is in America, and informing them that he is going on a sabbatical from  work.

Rishi had tweeted:

“Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus”of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!"

Since then, the actor has been active on social media about his time in the US. Yesterday, he had posted a video of himself taking a stroll with Anupam Kher on Madison Avenue, captioning it as: "New York, Manhattan. "Kher-free" or is it "Care-free" on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon!"

Now, Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu has given another reason to the actor’s fans to rejoice as she shared on Instagram pictures of his time with Sonali Bendre, her husband Goldie Behl, his sister Shrishti Behl Arya and actress Priyanka Chopra.

"Love you @priyankachopra love you @iamsonalibendre love you @srishtibehlarya Goldie !!!!wonderful beautiful pple,” she wrote. 

Priyanka often divides her time between New York and Mumbai for work commitments, while Sonali is currently in the city to seek treatment for metastatic cancer that she was diagnosed with earlier. 

Comments

