Sun October 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Burden of fairness

Burden of fairness
NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous

NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous
Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case

Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case
Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand

Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand
Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there

Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there
Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now

Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now
US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions

US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz

Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz
On the beaten track

On the beaten track
Moment when Shehbaz Sharif almost fell down while boarding APC

Moment when Shehbaz Sharif almost fell down while boarding APC

World

AFP
October 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

UFC 229: Watch as chaotic end to McGregor-Khabib fight leads to brawl

LOS ANGELES: Khabib Nurmagomedov thwarted Conor McGregor’s bid to regain the UFC lightweight crown Saturday with a dominant submission victory in a grudge match marred by a post-fight brawl.

Nurmagomedov improved to 27-0 in his professional career -- 11-0 in UFC bouts -- with the win at a sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The UFC lightweight champion had McGregor on the ground less than a minute into the opening round and kept the Irish fighter -- a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion -- on his back for much of the fight.

McGregor managed to stay on his feet for most of the third round, but the once feared striker couldn’t hurt Nurmagomedov and in the fourth, the champion took him down again.

McGregor managed to roll away briefly before Nurmagomedov ended up in a full mount, getting him in a brutal rear-naked chokehold that had McGregor tapping out at 3min 3sec of the round.

Nurmagomedov had barely released his hold when he launched himself over the Octagon fence, apparently targeting McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis.

As security tried to quell the chaos in the crowd, someone leapt in and took a shot at the exhausted McGregor, who eventually departed in a huddle of security personnel.

Nurmagomedov was also hustled out surrounded by security officers as the pro-McGregor crowd jeered and threw drinks at him.

UFC chief Dana White refused to hand Nurmagomedov his belt, saying he feared it would further inflame the crowd.

"If I put this belt on you, everyone’s going to start throwing shit into the Octagon," he told Nurmagomedov.

The ring announcer declared Nurmagomedov the winner after both fighters had departed.

- Rough return -

McGregor was returning to mixed martial arts for the first time since November 2016, having detoured in 2017 to a cross-combat boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather which ended in defeat -- but still earned McGregor some $100 million.

His return sparked massive interest, with White predicting the bout would break the UFC record of 1.65 million pay-per-view buys.

The crowd included a mass of chanting, flag-waving Irish fans as well as a sprinkling of celebrities including Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Mel Gibson and Northern Ireland golf star Rory McIlroy.

Taking on the powerful champion from Dagestan in his comeback fight was a risk for McGregor, but the drumbeat for a showdown between the two intensified in April, when McGregor was at the center of an extraordinary melee in New York.

McGregor hurled a dolly through a window of a bus filled with other UFC fighters at the Barclays Center -- apparently angered that Nurmagomedov had intimidated one of the Irish fighter’s friends, Artem Lobov.

Two athletes were injured and McGregor pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in a Brooklyn criminal court in July in a plea deal that allowed him to avoid jail time.

All felony counts were dropped and he was ordered to do five days of community service.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

'We just got Banksy-ed': balloon girl painting self-destructs at sale

'We just got Banksy-ed': balloon girl painting self-destructs at sale
Muhammadu Buhari: Nigeria’s anti-corruption crusader

Muhammadu Buhari: Nigeria’s anti-corruption crusader
Daily horoscope for Sunday, October 7, 2018

Daily horoscope for Sunday, October 7, 2018
Pompeo heads to Pyongyang, seeking progress on Trump-Kim summit

Pompeo heads to Pyongyang, seeking progress on Trump-Kim summit
Load More load more

Spotlight

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title
Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai

Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai
Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia

Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody