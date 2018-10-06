Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
US actor Will Smith expressed his desire to do a film with Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whom he had met 15 years ago, NDTV reported.
The Hollywood star, who was in a conversation with actor-musician Farhan Akhtar at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, also spoke about having a Bollywood dance sequence on his bucket list.
"One of the things on my bucket list is to be on a Bollywood dance sequence. I met Aishwarya 15 years ago, we had conversations about doing something together but never happened. Perhaps I would do a film with her," Will Smith said at the event.
Of course Farhan Akhtar made the wisest use of the opportunity and taught Will Smith some bhangra steps.
Farhan also shared a video of them doing the signature bhangra step and the Men In Black actor seems to be acing it.
US actor Will Smith expressed his desire to do a film with Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whom he had met 15 years ago, NDTV reported.
The Hollywood star, who was in a conversation with actor-musician Farhan Akhtar at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, also spoke about having a Bollywood dance sequence on his bucket list.
"One of the things on my bucket list is to be on a Bollywood dance sequence. I met Aishwarya 15 years ago, we had conversations about doing something together but never happened. Perhaps I would do a film with her," Will Smith said at the event.
Of course Farhan Akhtar made the wisest use of the opportunity and taught Will Smith some bhangra steps.
Farhan also shared a video of them doing the signature bhangra step and the Men In Black actor seems to be acing it.
Comments