Sat October 06, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 6, 2018

Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai

US actor Will Smith expressed his desire to do a film with Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whom he had met 15 years ago, NDTV reported.

The Hollywood star, who was in a conversation with actor-musician Farhan Akhtar at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, also spoke about having a Bollywood dance sequence on his bucket list.

"One of the things on my bucket list is to be on a Bollywood dance sequence. I met Aishwarya 15 years ago, we had conversations about doing something together but never happened. Perhaps I would do a film with her," Will Smith said at the event.

Of course Farhan Akhtar made the wisest use of the opportunity and taught Will Smith some bhangra steps.

Farhan also shared a video of them doing the signature bhangra step and the Men In Black actor seems to be acing it. 

