Sat October 06, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 6, 2018

Sibling duo, Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor to appear on Koffee with Karan next!

With India's famed talk-show Koffee with Karan getting ready to unveil its new season, the show will be hosting the highly popular sibling-duo of Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor.

The gossip-filled show has swept a wave of anticipation over Bollywood fanatics as it will be welcoming the highly adored brother and sister duo of Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor.

Lauded film producer, director and host of the show Karan Johar had taken to his social media to make the announcement saying: " The #koffeewithkaran sibling episode! Was so lovely to chat with this hysterical brother sister duo!!!"

The 33-year-old Namaste England star had also taken to Instagram to talk about his experience of sharing the couch with his sister saying: " Just what I needed in the middle of my chaos. A reminder of what matters most to me now... Family. Swipe To notice @janhvikapoor is in shock & awe about the fact that the Koffee Champ agreed to share the Kouch with her. Thank u @karanjohar for having us & u know me... I’ll be back!!!"

On the other hand, the 21-year-old Dhadak star stated on Instagram: With the Koffee legend @arjunkapoor. Thank you @karanjohar for having us!! So much fun."


