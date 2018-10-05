Fri October 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai
PML-N regaining grip in Punjab

PML-N regaining grip in Punjab
Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC

Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC
Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout
Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

The power of LNG

The power of LNG
Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news

Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news
Pakistan facing $10 to $12 bn financing gap: IMF

Pakistan facing $10 to $12 bn financing gap: IMF
Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Entertainment

AFP
October 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Robin Williams memorabilia fetches $6.1 million in NY

NEW YORK: Art, film memorabilia and personal effects owned by the late actor Robin Williams and his wife fetched $6.1 million at auction in New York on Thursday, four years after his death, Sotheby´s said.

The Oscar-winner, movie veteran, stand-up comedian and television star was one of Hollywood´s most popular entertainers whose death in August 2014 triggered an outpouring of emotion the world over.

More than 2,000 fans and collectors from across the globe registered to bid for some 300 works owned by Williams and his second wife, film producer and philanthropist Marsha Garces Williams, Sotheby´s said.

The most expensive lot was Swiss artist Adolf Wolfli´s "Der San Salvathor" that sold for $795,000, the auction house said.

Stand-out items included a watercolor from the movie "Good Will Hunting" that sold for $90,000 and street artist Banksy´s "Happy Choppers" from 2006 that fetched $735,000.

Williams won an Oscar in 1998 for "Good Will Hunting."

The watercolor, painted by the film´s director Gus Van Sant and inscribed to Williams, was displayed in the office of his therapist character Sean Maguire.

Forty-five watches from Williams´ personal collection sold for a combined total of $445,000, including his watch from "Dead Poets Society" (1989) that went for $32,500, the auction house said.

The entire sale fetched $6.1 million, smashing pre-sale estimates of $4.6 million with 95 percent of all lots sold.

Among the organizations to benefit are The Juilliard School in New York, where a permanent scholarship in Williams´s name will be set up, the Wounded Warrior Project and the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

A father of three, he was known for high-energy, rapid-fire improvisation and clowning, and starred in hit films such as "Good Morning, Vietnam" and "Mrs Doubtfire."

Marsha was his second wife. The couple were married from 1989 to 2010, and had two children together.

Williams committed suicide aged 63. His widow and third wife, Susan Schneider, later revealed that he had been suffering from Lewy body dementia, a neurodegenerative disease that alters mood, movement and provokes hallucinations.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Ex-bodyguard sued over Kardashian Paris robbery

Ex-bodyguard sued over Kardashian Paris robbery
Defamation case filed against Tanushree Dutta by far-right Hindu group

Defamation case filed against Tanushree Dutta by far-right Hindu group

Randhir Kapoor refutes reports about Rishi getting diagnosed with cancer

Randhir Kapoor refutes reports about Rishi getting diagnosed with cancer

EgyptAir stands by ´surreal´ Drew Barrymore interview

EgyptAir stands by ´surreal´ Drew Barrymore interview
Load More load more

Spotlight

Juventus support Ronaldo as Nike ´deeply concerned´ by rape allegations

Juventus support Ronaldo as Nike ´deeply concerned´ by rape allegations
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Defamation case filed against Tanushree Dutta by far-right Hindu group

Defamation case filed against Tanushree Dutta by far-right Hindu group

Middle-eastern designers, curators to collaborate for a modest fashion show

Middle-eastern designers, curators to collaborate for a modest fashion show

Photos & Videos

Man sets ablaze his motorcycle publically after being challaned in Lahore

Man sets ablaze his motorcycle publically after being challaned in Lahore
Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house
Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp

Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!