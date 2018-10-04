Would've been hurt if Sui Dhaaga wasn't appreciated: Anushka Sharma

Bollywood’s highly lauded actor Anushka Shamra has taken the B-Town by storm with her latest release Sui Dhaga which has gone big at the Box Office.



The 30-year-old bathing beauty, in an interview, revealed that she would have been hurt if Sui Dhaaga hadn’t received the acclaim that it has gotten.

“I am very happy that the film has not only set the registers ringing but also received a lot of love from people, and that is paramount for us. I always believed that this film would reach the masses… I feel glad that the collaborative effort of Varun and me has worked for the film and we have been a part of a successful film like ‘Sui Dhaaga’,” she stated.

“I would have been really hurt and confused if a film like ‘Sui Dhaaga’ or my role in the film hadn’t got the appreciation that it has as somewhere I believe that if I play a character like Mamta who is so different to who I am as a person and literally who is at the opposite end of the spectrum to who I am, and if this role had not been received by the audience even though I wanted it to, I would have been really upset,” she added further.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starlet had gone on to say: “I feel when I do diverse work like this or I do the so called ‘risky’ roles like these and when they do well, I feel a sense of validation for the choices that I have made. When the film is successful and my role and work gets appreciated, I get a validation from the audience that I am making the right choices and I should continue to do so.”

The Sharat Kataraiya directorial has done well globally as well with its world-wide earning stating at Rs81.19 crore presently.