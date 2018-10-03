Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi
Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid

Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid
Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

Entertainment

REUTERS
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Actress Ruby Rose named ´most dangerous´ celebrity to search online

Actress and model Ruby Rose, known for her role in Netflix´s "Orange Is The New Black," was named the most dangerous celebrity to search for online on Tuesday because of results that could expose fans to malicious websites carrying viruses.

Cyber security company McAfee said reality television star Kristin Cavallari came in second place, while actresses Marion Cotillard, Lynda Carter and Rose Byrne were also among the top five celebrities whose name searches can lead fans to click on suspicious links.

Rose, 32, who was recently announced to play the role of Batwoman in an upcoming CW television series, is the 12th celebrity to be crowned the title, said McAfee spokesman Gary Davis.

"So, whether you´re looking up what Ruby did on the latest ´Orange is the New Black´ episode, or what Kristin Cavallari wore (at) the latest awards show, make sure you´re searching the Internet safely," Davis said in a statement.

Last year´s most dangerous celebrity, singer Avril Lavigne, came in at No. 30 this year, McAfee said.

Adele was the highest ranked musician at No. 21, followed by Shakira at No. 27. To keep internet activity secure, Davis said users should avoid visiting third-party websites that could contain malware, apply operating system and application updates that may include security fixes, invest in security protection tools and use parental control software.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Disappeared China star Fan ordered to pay $129m over taxes

Disappeared China star Fan ordered to pay $129m over taxes
First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released
Bollywood celebrities pay their last respect to Krishna Raj Kapoor

Bollywood celebrities pay their last respect to Krishna Raj Kapoor

CINTAA acknowledges Tanushree Dutta's cry for help a decade later

CINTAA acknowledges Tanushree Dutta's cry for help a decade later

Load More load more

Spotlight

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur