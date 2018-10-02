Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP
Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

World

AFP
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cardi B charged with assault, endangerment over stripclub brawl

NEW YORK: US rapper Cardi B surrendered to police in New York on Monday, charged with assault and reckless endangerment over an ugly brawl in a strip club that injured a female employee.

The 25-year-old star was in the Angels Strip Club in Queens on August 29 when someone in her group lobbed furniture inside the nightclub, causing an employee to suffer "some bruising to her legs," police said.

The fast-rising rapper turned herself in at a Queens police station and was instructed to appear in criminal court on October 29, charged with one count of assault and two counts of reckless endangerment, police said.

Celebrity gossip website TMZ said she allegedly ordered an attack on two bartenders at the club, sisters who accuse her of harboring a grudge because one of them slept with her husband, the rapper Offset.

Cardi, who was at the club because Offset was performing in the hard-living hip-hop trio Migos, allegedly told her group to attack the bartenders with bottles, chairs and a hookah smoking device, TMZ said.

US rapper Cardi B turned herself in at a Queens police station and was instructed to appear in criminal court on October 29
 

On Monday, she was filmed exiting the police station in Queens, dressed in a beige skirt suit and white blouse, escorted by burly bodyguards into a waiting SUV, making no comment to a bevy of cameras.

- Hard past -

The singer, real name Belcalis Almanzar, is one of the most prominent women in hip-hop and shares a child with Offset. Earlier this year, she confirmed reports that the pair had secretly married.

Monday´s police booking comes just weeks after she was involved in a fracas with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj at New York Fashion Week in which Cardi B accused her rival of throwing a shoe at her.

Cardi B was photographed with a bump on her forehead. Minaj, one of the best-selling musical artists now performing and who was reportedly not hurt, declined to press charges.

The "I Like It" songstress later took to Instagram to imply that the older Minaj had questioned her parenting skills. She gave birth to a daughter, Kulture, in July.

Cardi B has become one of the biggest new stars in US music since the runaway success last year of her song "Bodak Yellow," which touches on her former life making ends meet as a stripper.

A Bronx native, she is the first female rapper to have had multiple No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

She performed in New York on Saturday at the Global Citizen Festival, an unofficial closing event following the weeklong United Nations General Assembly, in what was her first concert since giving birth.

She urged young people to pay attention ahead of the November 6 midterm elections, in which President Donald Trump´s Republican Party risks losing control of Congress.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Philippines bars entry of Pakistani terror suspect

Philippines bars entry of Pakistani terror suspect
PM Imran Khan felicitates Chinese Premier on China’s national day

PM Imran Khan felicitates Chinese Premier on China’s national day
Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader
Former classmate says Trump court nominee downplayed his drinking

Former classmate says Trump court nominee downplayed his drinking
Load More load more

Spotlight

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew
PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Sui Dhaga goes big at Indian box office

Sui Dhaga goes big at Indian box office