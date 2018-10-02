Tue October 02, 2018
World

Web Desk
October 2, 2018

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, October 2, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

Read more: Daily horoscope for Monday, October 1, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a poor day to discuss finances. No one is willing to part with money, including you.However, it’s a good day to draw up a budget.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Relations with partners and close friends are strained today. People are aloof and prefer to keep to themselves. Don’t take this personally.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You will prefer to work alone today, because you don’t feel particularly social. Duties and obligations come first. (It’s just one of those days.)

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Relations with others, especially in group situations, are strained. The best thing to do is to just grin and bear it, because people feel cut off from each other today.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a poor day to ask for permission from an authority figure, because the answer likelywill be no. Just attend to business as usual, and accomplish as much as you can.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might feel cut off from others today. You might feel lonely. Don’t take anything seriously; this is just a passing influence.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Financial matters look discouraging today. This is a poor day to ask for a loan or assistance from anyone because people are tightfisted today.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Don’t worry if you don’t feel particularly sociable today, because many people feel this way. It’s easy to build a wall to hide behind. Fortunately, this is a short-lived influence.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might feel deflated or discouraged by someone in authority today. Or perhaps an older or more experienced co-worker is critical of your efforts. Just let this go.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Children might feel like an increased burden or responsibility today, and this might be the case. After all, children are a blessing, but they are also a lot of work.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Relations with authority figures in the family are difficult today. People are hiding behind masks and acting remote and unreachable. This will be gone by tomorrow.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You might be worried about things today or even feeling a bit fearful. Don’t give this a lot of attention, because by tomorrow, everything will look different.

