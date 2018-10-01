Mon October 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 1, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, October 1, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, October 1, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Ego battles with bosses and authority figures are likely today, because you feel highly independent t. (In truth, Aries people don’t like to be told what to do.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Quarrels about secrets or something that was hidden from you might erupt today. You are probably dealing with someone who refuses to help you, which is why you are upset.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Quarrels with others, especially in group situations, might arise today because people are hotheaded and not willing to compromise. Avoid nastiness by staying light on your feet. (You’re clever with words.)

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Disputes with people in authority are hard to avoid today. Perhaps this will give you a chance to clear the air and put your cards on the table.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues today.

People are just looking for a reason to have a fight.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Differences about how to share something or divide an inheritance might arise today. This is a poor day to discuss jointly held property. But it’s a good day to get rid of what you no longer need.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be patient with partners and close friends today, because arguments can easily erupt. Who needs this? Not you.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Don’t force your views on others today. Instead, use your strong energy to clean up your workplace. Get rid of what is surplus and no longer necessary.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be patient with children. This is also a rocky day for romance, so try to avoid arguments, because they will be nasty. Take it easy.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might want to clean up garbage areas or attack plumbing problems at home today. It’s agood day to recycle and get rid of useless stuff.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You have a lot of mental energy today if you want to study something. However, don’t coerce others to agree with your point of view. Easy does it.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Avoid arguments about money and possessions today because they will arise easily. In part, it’s because you are so hung up on one idea that it crowds out everything else in your mind.

