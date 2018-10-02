



KARACHI: Several parts of Karachi plunged into darkness in wee hours on Tuesday as power supply was suspended in the areas owing to tripping of transmission lines.

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

According to details, old city areas were mostly affected along with other parts of the port city, including North Karachi, Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Guslistan-e-Johar, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony Defence Phase-II, Clinfton, PECHS Society, Saddar.



Residents have to face severe distress due to this breakdown in electricity supply.



A spokesman of K-Electric stated that the technical problems will soon be resolved after which the electricity supply will be restored.