Sun September 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

World

AFP
September 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Merkel warns Trump against 'destroying' UN

Frankfurt am Main -German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday warned US President Donald Trump against "destroying" the United Nations.

"I believe that destroying something without having developed something new is extremely dangerous," Merkel said at a regional election campaign event in Bavaria.

The veteran leader -- a close ally of Trump´s bugbear Barack Obama while he was president -- added that she believed multilateralism was the solution to many of the world´s problems.

Trump failed to see the possibility for win-win solutions, she said, instead seeing only one winner from any international negotiation.

In his second appearance before the UN´s annual gathering last week, Trump told the General Assembly that he and his administration "reject the ideology of globalism, and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism".

"Global governance" is a form of "coercion and domination" that "responsible nations must defend against", he charged.

Merkel´s opposing view to the US leader puts her in the same camp as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who warned before Trump took the podium in New York Tuesday that "today, world order is increasingly chaotic".

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Mass burials to begin as Indonesia toll tops 800

Mass burials to begin as Indonesia toll tops 800
Clip of Chinese tourist hit by airport guard in Thailand causes stir

Clip of Chinese tourist hit by airport guard in Thailand causes stir
UN report confronts nations with tough choices on climate

UN report confronts nations with tough choices on climate
Saudi Arabia embraces yoga in pivot towards ´moderation´

Saudi Arabia embraces yoga in pivot towards ´moderation´
Load More load more

Spotlight

Zimbabwe crumble against South African bowlers

Zimbabwe crumble against South African bowlers
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Paris names its first street after a fashion designer

Paris names its first street after a fashion designer
Pak trio make important gain in ICC Rankings

Pak trio make important gain in ICC Rankings

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’