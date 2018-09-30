Sat September 29, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 30, 2018

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has said that he was unaware about the allegations of Tanushree Dutta against veteran actor Nana Patekar.

Replying to a question from Indian woman journalists at sporting event, Salman Khan said, "I am unware of this my dear, let me know, let me understand what is happening."

However, Salman Khan said the legal team would handle matter.

Indian actress Tanushree Dutta had come forward stating almost ten years ago she was harassed by Patekar on the sets of film ‘Horn OK Pleassss’ that was released in 2009.

Now, after the lapse of a decade, the actress in a shocking revelation on Tuesday said it was famed actor Nana Patekar who had behaved indecently with her.

Talking to Zoom TV about the disgraceful incident, Tanushree revealed, “Everyone knows about Nana Patekar that he has always been disrespectful towards women. People in the industry know about his background... that he has beaten actresses, he has molested them, his behaviour with women has always been crude but no publication has printed anything about it.”

