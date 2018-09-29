Sat September 29, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 29, 2018

Jodis Kriti, Roshmi Banik get evicted from Big Boss 12

Jodis Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik got eliminated after getting the lowest votes in the newest season of Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss 12.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who hosts the show, brought the evicted guests out of the house in Saturday’s episode, Indian Express reported.

Along with Kriti and Roshmi, Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh and singles Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra were nominated.

Bigg Boss introduced the outhouse for the first time in the season where Roshmi and Kriti entered with their individual partners. While Kriti was with her Roadies co-contestant Surbhi Rana, Roshmi stepped in with her friend-turned-enemy Mital Joshi. The audience was given a chance to vote for any two through the Voot app for a day. 

Salman Khan had announced Kriti and Roshmi as the highest vote gainers during the premiere. And thus they got a chance to enter the main house.

After Kriti and Roshmi, Salman Khan will evict another contestant in tomorrow’s episode of Bigg Boss 12.

