September 29, 2018
World

Web Desk
September 29, 2018

Apple executive shot dead by Indian police

Photo: Indian Express

LUCKNOW: A probe has been launched into the killing of an Apple executive at the hands of a constable in Lucknow upon allegedly dodging a checkpoint on Saturday.

According to The Indian Express, Chief Minister of Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath had ordered an investigation into the killing of the Apply official identified as Vivek Tiwari by the constable while clarifying that it was not an encounter.

“The Lucknow incident is not an encounter. We would get the incident investigated. The accused have been expelled. If needed, we will recommend a CBI investigation,” he added.

It was further revealed that in reference to the incident two police officials identified as Sundeep and Prashant Chaudhry have been detained this morning.

One of the offenders, Chaudhry had stated that he had opened fire for self-defence adding that: “I waved at the driver to stop but he reversed the car and hit our motorcycle. When the driver hit the motorcycle for the third time, I pulled out a pistol to scare him. Later, I had to shoot in self-defence.”

Photo: Indian Express

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lucknow Kalanidhi stated that Chaudhry has been arrested under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have sufficient evidence against the constable. In their defence, the constables said that they sustained knee injuries after they were hit by the car. They opened fire when they saw Tiwari trying to reverse the car,” he stated.

The SSP had also clarified that this was not an encounter adding that: " “This doesn’t appear to be a pre-planned incident. Two constables have been detained and a special investigation team has been formed to probe the case." 

