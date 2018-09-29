Fri September 28, 2018
World

REUTERS
September 29, 2018

Senate Judiciary Committee seeks background investigation into Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON: The US Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday said it will ask President Donald Trump´s administration to conduct an additional FBI background investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In a statement, the committee, which approved Kavanaugh´s nomination earlier on Friday, said the supplemental investigation would be limited to "current credible allegations" and must be completed in one week.

