Senate Judiciary Committee seeks background investigation into Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON: The US Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday said it will ask President Donald Trump´s administration to conduct an additional FBI background investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
In a statement, the committee, which approved Kavanaugh´s nomination earlier on Friday, said the supplemental investigation would be limited to "current credible allegations" and must be completed in one week.
