One more steps forward testifying Tanushree Dutta's harassment claims

With Bollywood presently under chaos following Tanushree Dutta’s accusations of sexual harassment on Nana Patekar, assistant director Shyni Shetty has stepped forward testifying the claims.

According to a report by The Indian Express, assistant director Shyni Shetty on the film Horn OK Please has backed the claims made by the 34-year-old model of veteran actor Patekar sexually harassing her on the sets of the film in 2008.

“This was an item song that we were filming in Filmistaan. A little bit of work was pending. For the first two days we didn’t really shoot, so that day we were rehearsing. Generally, when a song is shot, there’s not much to do for the ADs because choreographer can take care of it. We were on set and we were all watching the rehearsals and at one point, I could clearly see that Tanushree was uncomfortable about a certain step or a way a certain step was being rehearsed. It was happening at a little distance from me so I didn’t know what exactly the conversations were but I could tell that she was really uncomfortable,” she recalled.

Furthermore Shetty revealed: “There was this chaos on the set and we didn’t know what was happening. People were going in and out. We did see the director and the producer walk in and out of her vanity van. I am not sure if I saw Nana go in her vanity van. But there were conversations on the set and this whole murmur of ‘Something’s not up. Something’s not happening. She is not cooperating.’ Then she came out and went back to the set and we thought now the shooting would begin.”

“However, at one point she stormed out of the set and locked herself in her vanity van. By this time, there was already a chat among people that something was wrong. My director (Rakesh Sarang) and all other people were talking in Marathi. And people were trying to pacify her, calm her down. And all we knew that she was really upset.”

She added further: “A lot of people are asking me how do you know if Tanushree was uncomfortable? Did she tell you? I want to say that you can tell by looking at a person. I could tell that!”

Earlier Indian journalist Janice Sequeira also gave an eyewitness account to the incident stating on Twitter: "Some incidents that take place even a decade ago remain fresh in your memory. What happened with #TanushreeDutta on the sets of “Horn Ok Please” is one such incident - I was there.”



