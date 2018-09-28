Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

MUMBAI: Revelries are ringing at the Kapoor residence as Bollywood’s most charming personality Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 36th birthday today.



Born on 28th Sept, 1982 to star couple Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, Ranbir Kapoor stepped in the film world with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Saawariya’ opposite fellow debutante Sonam Kapoor.

He has insofar helmed some very high-budgeted films that later went on to become blockbusters. These include ‘Barfi’, ‘Wake Up Sid’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, ‘Rockstar’ among many others, including the recent 'Sanju’ that has been hailed as the most successful film of Ranbir's career.

While the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ star is busy shooting currently for Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, he is expected to celebrate his birthday with his close friends and family.