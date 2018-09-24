Mon September 24, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 24, 2018

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

MUMBAI: Indian actress Kareena Kapoor is back in B-town after a relaxing long vacation in Maldives with family and is heading on-sets of mega-epic ‘Takht’ and ‘Good News’ very soon.

While the actress may have worked opposite all leading heroes, there is one who she is yet to work with.

Talking about her cousin Ranbir Kapoor and how badly she wants to work alongside him, Kareena revealed, “I would love to do a film with Ranbir. It will be wonderful. The chemistry will be unbelievable. I am deeply fond of him. So, never say never, and hopefully someone will write a script.”

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ starlet added, “I feel Ranbir is one of India’s greatest actors. For me, he is always above the film. I truly believe he is the best. I think both, Ranbir and Ranveer Singh will take Bollywood to another level.”

Kareena has been quite vocal about her desire to work with Ranbir. Prior to the release of his film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ the Bollywood beauty said, “Ranbir is the eternal superstar and that isn’t going to change ever, whether he has 25 flops or hits. People love him and you have to see the kind of films he has done.”

