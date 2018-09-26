Wed September 26, 2018
World

Web Desk
September 26, 2018

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, September 26, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Your home routine will be interrupted today. Small appliances might break down, or minor breakages could occur. Be patient if domestic arguments break out, especially with females.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You feel emotionally impulsive today, which is why this is an accident-prone day for you. Your emotional distraction could make something go wrong. Nevertheless, you can do some practical planning.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Keep an eye on your money today, because you might find money or lose it. You also might lose something you own or have it stolen. Stay alert!

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Difficulties with authority figures might arise today because of power struggles. Be careful. Don’t throw your weight around. Instead, make plans for future social events or sports activities.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Because you feel restless, this could be an accident-prone day for you. If you try to research or work behind the scenes, you will accomplish a lot.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Minor upsets might occur with others in group situations, especially females. Don’t be pushy. Go with the flow. Discussions about future plans could be solid.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

While making long-range plans for your career, particularly practical plans, you might have a dispute with a partner or close friend. Just let it blow over. Focus on your future.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Travel plans might be changed or canceled today. Ditto for anything having to do with higher education. Avoid disputes about religion, politics and racial issues.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Stay in touch with your bank account, because something unusual might occur. (You might bounce a check.) Stay on top of things; a little research will help things from getting worse.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have to compromise with others because the Moon is opposite your sign. Talk to someone older to get his or her advice. Be patient with family.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your work routine will be interrupted today because computer crashes, power outages and staff shortages are likely. However, discussions with bosses and experienced employees are beneficial.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You might be overcharged for a social event or something related to vacations, hotels and sports. Keep your eyes open. An older relative can benefit you in the care of children.

