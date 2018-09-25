Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel
India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Hit HBO TV series ‘Game of Thrones’ has an unfathomable fan following all across the globe owing to its stunning locations, majestic characters and jaw-dropping violence.

While the famed show is in its final season waiting to be aired in 2019, actress Sunny Leone in an interview has come forth claiming that she almost landed a role in it. 

Without divulging any more details about the role she was offered, Sunny told that she unfortunately had to turn it down.

“I got this message one day. This guy’s like, ‘I know it’s really last minute, but we want to cast you for a role in Game Of Thrones’ and I was like Oh my God! No Way!”

“And then they sent the IMDB link to see who it was and then... It was fake!” Sunny said.

The Indian-American actress recently has the second season of her web show Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone all set to be aired.

Opening up about the show, Sunny said, “I don’t know if my decisions are brave or just crazy. I haven’t figured it out yet,” Sunny told HT, while adding, “The show was a lot harder to shoot than I thought it was going to be.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Barbados appoints Ambassador Rihanna

Barbados appoints Ambassador Rihanna
Twitter goes wild after Ajay Devgn accidentally leaks Kajol's phone number

Twitter goes wild after Ajay Devgn accidentally leaks Kajol's phone number
'Donkey King's official trailer out now

'Donkey King's official trailer out now

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination
Load More load more

Spotlight

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks
Google tunes search for prescience and pictures

Google tunes search for prescience and pictures
<i>Ghusl-e-Kaaba</i> ceremony to be held today

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today
Barbados appoints Ambassador Rihanna

Barbados appoints Ambassador Rihanna

Photos & Videos

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
'Donkey King's official trailer out now

'Donkey King's official trailer out now

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy