Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Hit HBO TV series ‘Game of Thrones’ has an unfathomable fan following all across the globe owing to its stunning locations, majestic characters and jaw-dropping violence.



While the famed show is in its final season waiting to be aired in 2019, actress Sunny Leone in an interview has come forth claiming that she almost landed a role in it.

Without divulging any more details about the role she was offered, Sunny told that she unfortunately had to turn it down.

“I got this message one day. This guy’s like, ‘I know it’s really last minute, but we want to cast you for a role in Game Of Thrones’ and I was like Oh my God! No Way!”

“And then they sent the IMDB link to see who it was and then... It was fake!” Sunny said.

The Indian-American actress recently has the second season of her web show Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone all set to be aired.

Opening up about the show, Sunny said, “I don’t know if my decisions are brave or just crazy. I haven’t figured it out yet,” Sunny told HT, while adding, “The show was a lot harder to shoot than I thought it was going to be.”