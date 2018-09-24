Mon September 24, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 24, 2018

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

LOS ANGELES: Filmmakers of action-packed sci-fi film ‘BumbleBee’ has released its new trailer amidst great hype.

Travis Night’s directorial, the film is set in the 1987 era and revolves around Bumblebee who finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken.

The movie’s star-studded cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Angela Bassett, Justin Theroux, Pamela Adlen and John Cena along with various others.

Jointly produced by Michael Bay and Stephen Davis, ‘BumbleBee’ is slated to release on December 21 under Paramount Pictures. 

