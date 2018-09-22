Beyoncé's former drummer accuses her of practicing 'extreme witchcraft'

In entirely far fetched conspiracy theories that are associated with stars, the latest one has come from the former drummer of Beyoncé alleging the global icon of practicing ‘extreme witchcraft’.

As reported by Daily Mail, the superstar was accused by Kimberly Thompson, a drummer who has claimed to have worked with her for over seven years that the ‘Single Ladies’ vocalist practices ‘magic spells of sexual molestation’.

The allegations were made in court documents that stated the singer uses 'spells to run surveillance on her and control her finances'.

Furthermore she added that the Halo singer had murdered her kitten along with casting ‘magic spells of sexual molestation'.

She had gone on to blame the Lemonade artist for her unemployment, exhaustion, house theft and for allegedly ‘taping her phone calls.’

The restraining order by Thompson has already been overruled by a judge as no strong evidence was found backing her claims.