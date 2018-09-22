Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Muslims mark Ashura across Pakistan

Muslims mark Ashura across Pakistan
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan replace Amir, Faheem, Shadab Khan

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan replace Amir, Faheem, Shadab Khan
Dilemma of Sharifs

Dilemma of Sharifs
President, PM urge nation to follow spirit of Imam Hussain (RA)

President, PM urge nation to follow spirit of Imam Hussain (RA)
New Delhi cancels Pakistan, India Foreign Ministers meeting

New Delhi cancels Pakistan, India Foreign Ministers meeting
How sweet is CPEC?

How sweet is CPEC?
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Govt considering abolishing Red Zones?

Govt considering abolishing Red Zones?
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Beyoncé's former drummer accuses her of practicing 'extreme witchcraft'

In entirely far fetched conspiracy theories that are associated with stars, the latest one has come from the former drummer of Beyoncé alleging the global icon of practicing ‘extreme witchcraft’.

As reported by Daily Mail, the superstar was accused by Kimberly Thompson, a drummer who has claimed to have worked with her for over seven years that the ‘Single Ladies’ vocalist practices ‘magic spells of sexual molestation’.

The allegations were made in court documents that stated the singer uses 'spells to run surveillance on her and control her finances'.

Furthermore she added that the Halo singer had murdered her kitten along with casting ‘magic spells of sexual molestation'.

She had gone on to blame the Lemonade artist for her unemployment, exhaustion, house theft and for allegedly ‘taping her phone calls.’

The restraining order by Thompson has already been overruled by a judge as no strong evidence was found backing her claims. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Shafqat Amanat Ali condemns Iran military parade attack

Shafqat Amanat Ali condemns Iran military parade attack
Virat Kohli hints at acting debut, kicks off poster

Virat Kohli hints at acting debut, kicks off poster
Trouble lands at Salman Khan's doorstep yet again

Trouble lands at Salman Khan's doorstep yet again

Tom Hardy says on-screen 'Venom' stays true to Marvel comics

Tom Hardy says on-screen 'Venom' stays true to Marvel comics
Load More load more

Spotlight

iPhone XS, XS Max launch: Huawei hands out power banks, juices to Apple fans

iPhone XS, XS Max launch: Huawei hands out power banks, juices to Apple fans
Shafqat Amanat Ali condemns Iran military parade attack

Shafqat Amanat Ali condemns Iran military parade attack
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Virat Kohli hints at acting debut, kicks off poster

Virat Kohli hints at acting debut, kicks off poster

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport