Thu September 20, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 20, 2018

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone to attack Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan won’t allow anyone to attack Saudi Arabia, adding that the country will always stand with the Kingdom, PM made this comments during his first interview to international media  on Wednesday.

Imran Khan, while explaining the reason   to visit the Kingdom for the first foreign trip  as prime minister, said that Saudi Arabia has a special place in the hearts of all Muslims. So it is but natural for a Muslim leader to visit Makkah and Madina,

When asked who is Imran Khan? He replied, Imran was an ordinary man who had big dreams, which he achieved through struggle, adding; “Each time there was a setback in my life and I learnt from my bad time because failure is the best teacher.

Responding to a question he said: "Having seen my mother’s pain, I decided to build a cancer hospital, after achieving the first dream then I decided to change Pakistan. He added that his government  will change the way Pakistan has been governed, adding they will change the mindset of the people of Pakistan.

Highlighting the sacrifices of Pakistan and its people in war on terror, Imran Khan said Pakistan has suffered for the last 15 years because of the war on terror, resulting the death of 88,000 Pakistanis, while the   loss to the economy has been over $100 billion.

