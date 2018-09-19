Wed September 19, 2018
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Citizenship for Afghan refugees

PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’

Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018

The fourth lion

No clarity on economic management

Imran Khan defends citizenship issue of Bengalis, Afghans

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 19, 2018

Nazia Hassan's former husband dismisses making a film on her

The life of late Pakistani singing sensation Nazia Mirza, regarded as the Queen of Pop, was reported to be made into a film by her ex-husband Ishtiaq Baig, something that Zoheb Hassan had taken an immediate notice of.

Taking to social media, Zoheb warned of legal action against the former husband of the deceased star, stating that this was one of his plans to benefit off Nazia’s fame.

In an official Facebook post, Zoheb wrote:

“The Hassan family has come to know that Nazia’s ex-husband is trying to make a film on her life so he can feature himself and further profit from her name and fame. Anyone entertaining this individual shall be duly and legally sued by our family as he has no legal right or basis to do so. Any attempted infringement of our catalogue shall be subject to legal cost and consequence.”

On the contrary, addressing all flak regarding the issue, Ishtiaq Baig, has in fact denied making any such project. In a letter to a local magazine he stated that he has no intentions of making a film on Nazia saying, “I am too busy at the moment in my business and other engagements.”

“However,” he adds, “If ever plan making one, I would announce it myself proudly and being her husband nobody can stop me from doing so."

It has been said reportedly that the famed singer parted ways from her former husband just 10 days prior to her tragic death.

Shedding light upon the end of this marriage with Nazia, Ishtiaq revealed:

“Nazia Hassan was my wife until her sad demise in London. Her death certificate confirms our marital status."

Nazia Hassan had married Baig in 1995 and had a son, Arez Hassan.

