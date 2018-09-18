Sania Mirza, Mahira Khan exchange love for each other's young ones

Famed Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, reminiscing about her son Azlan’s infancy, posted an adorable picture expressing immense love for him on Saturday.

The 33-year-old actress, taking to Twitter, wrote: “My one and my only, the centre of my universe.. make a little prayer for my baby azzu today. Here’s wishing and praying for all children to be happy, healthy and protected from any kind of evil inshAllah. Miss carrying him in my arms ."

Soon after, love from all across the globe started pouring in for the ‘Raees’ starlet and her little one with eminent tennis stalwart Sania Mirza from India being one of them.

Sania, who is expecting her first baby with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, is all set to embrace motherhood.

Commenting on Mahira’s post, she wrote:

“Too cute!” to which Mahira, reciprocating the love, replied:

“Sania! Sending you so much love and a kiss on your belly for baby ."



