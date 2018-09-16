Sun September 16, 2018
Mismatch between Imran Khan’s words and Punjab govt’s deeds!

Mismatch between Imran Khan’s words and Punjab govt’s deeds!
CJP, Saad exchange harsh words
Pakistan IT exports create history

A Marxist disowned by comrades
Imran's close friend ‘not interested’ in ambassadorial role
NAB moves SC against IHC order to take up Sharifs’ pleas
Opposing dam can be treason: CJP
15 injured as train derails in Punjab
Asia Cup 2018 Live Updates: Pakistan vs Hong Kong
Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Web Desk
September 16, 2018

Selena Gomez is looking to follow her Bollywood dreams!

America’s pop sensation Selena Gomez has garnered attention from her desi fans on this part of the planet after she expressed her interest in singing for a Bollywood film.

During an interview with Business Standard, the 26-year-old singer articulated her interest lending her vocals for a Bollywood film upon being asked if she would ever consider venturing out to the glitzy and glamourous world of the Indian showbiz.

“I’ve never been asked that! Why not, I think that would be beautiful,” she had replied.

In spite of Gomez making it big as an actor as well with her famed television show Wizards of Waverly Place, it remains ambiguous whether her desires lie solely on her music career or whether she would be interested in appearing in front of the cameras as well.  

