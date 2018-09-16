Sexual harassment is a grey area: Radhika Apte

With the #MeToo movement taking the world by storm, Bollywood actor Radhika Apte has also stepped forth giving her take on why sexual offences are on the rise.

The 33-year-old bathing beauty amidst an address organized by an Indian publication stated that the explanations behind the surging cases of sexual harassment in the Indian film industry are because of the ‘power game.’

"Be it religious, sexual or economical [inequities] - it happens everywhere. Nobody wants to lose their power," she stated.

Shedding light on her experiences, the Pad Man actor went on to state: “I can share one incident that happened recently, I had actually hurt my back and it was badly sore. We did the shoot and I was heading back to my room with another guy who was in the same lift. He was part of the film but we had not spoken much. He said that, 'Let me know if you need me in the middle of the night for help, I can come and give your back a rub.'”

Moreover she revealed: "But the good part was that the atmosphere on the sets was so easy and comfortable, I told the filmmakers and they had a meeting with him in person. Then I came to know that the culture that he comes from is such that he didn't realize that he made me uncomfortable with that statement. However, later he never made me feel uncomfortable and apologized."

The actor went on to claim that the issue is faced by both men and women in Bollywood and is mostly a ‘grey area’.