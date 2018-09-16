Sun September 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Mismatch between Imran Khan’s words and Punjab govt’s deeds!

Mismatch between Imran Khan’s words and Punjab govt’s deeds!
CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words
Pakistan IT exports create history

Pakistan IT exports create history

A Marxist disowned by comrades

A Marxist disowned by comrades
Imran's close friend ‘not interested’ in ambassadorial role

Imran's close friend ‘not interested’ in ambassadorial role
NAB moves SC against IHC order to take up Sharifs’ pleas

NAB moves SC against IHC order to take up Sharifs’ pleas
Opposing dam can be treason: CJP

Opposing dam can be treason: CJP
Pakistan to play Hong Kong in Asia Cup today

Pakistan to play Hong Kong in Asia Cup today
15 injured as train derails in Punjab

15 injured as train derails in Punjab
Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sexual harassment is a grey area: Radhika Apte

With the #MeToo movement taking the world by storm, Bollywood actor Radhika Apte has also stepped forth giving her take on why sexual offences are on the rise.

The 33-year-old bathing beauty amidst an address organized by an Indian publication stated that the explanations behind the surging cases of sexual harassment in the Indian film industry are because of the ‘power game.’

"Be it religious, sexual or economical [inequities] - it happens everywhere. Nobody wants to lose their power," she stated.

Shedding light on her experiences, the Pad Man actor went on to state: “I can share one incident that happened recently, I had actually hurt my back and it was badly sore. We did the shoot and I was heading back to my room with another guy who was in the same lift. He was part of the film but we had not spoken much. He said that, 'Let me know if you need me in the middle of the night for help, I can come and give your back a rub.'”

Moreover she revealed: "But the good part was that the atmosphere on the sets was so easy and comfortable, I told the filmmakers and they had a meeting with him in person. Then I came to know that the culture that he comes from is such that he didn't realize that he made me uncomfortable with that statement. However, later he never made me feel uncomfortable and apologized."

The actor went on to claim that the issue is faced by both men and women in Bollywood and is mostly a ‘grey area’.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Film making to be made profit earning industry: Fawad

Film making to be made profit earning industry: Fawad
Gerard Butler saves the Russian President in new 'Hunter Killer' trailer

Gerard Butler saves the Russian President in new 'Hunter Killer' trailer

Ariana Grande pays tribute to rapper ex-boyfriend Mac Miller

Ariana Grande pays tribute to rapper ex-boyfriend Mac Miller
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener
Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari

Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari
Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt
Pakistan look to begin Asia Cup campaign in style

Pakistan look to begin Asia Cup campaign in style

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC