Sat September 15, 2018
FM Qureshi terms Kabul visit 'very advantageous'

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

APP
September 15, 2018

Film making to be made profit earning industry: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said Saudi Arabia had allowed exhibition of Pakistani films and dramas.

The minister, in a tweet, said in coming two years the film industry would be converted into a significant profit generating industry.

He urged the overseas Pakistanis to invest in the film and drama industry, and assured them that they would not be disappointed.

He said in coming six months, PTV Sports, PTV News and PTV Home channels would be upgraded to high definition system.

