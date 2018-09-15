Film making to be made profit earning industry: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said Saudi Arabia had allowed exhibition of Pakistani films and dramas.

The minister, in a tweet, said in coming two years the film industry would be converted into a significant profit generating industry.

He urged the overseas Pakistanis to invest in the film and drama industry, and assured them that they would not be disappointed.

He said in coming six months, PTV Sports, PTV News and PTV Home channels would be upgraded to high definition system.