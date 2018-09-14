Fri September 14, 2018
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral today at 05pm in Lahore
CPEC: Real questions
And on flows the river
Sweden is no exception
Sindh appoints Pakistan's first Christian Advocate General
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Economic managers mull proposal to issue yuan-denominated bonds
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats
In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

REUTERS
September 14, 2018

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief

 Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he has witnessed suicide attacks, explosions and threats from hardline Islamic militant groups, but is determined to waddle and bumble to fulfil the primary goal of his life.

"It is very simple, I want to give Afghans a reason to smile," said Karim Asir, a stand-up comedian who performs across the capital Kabul in Chaplin´s trademark over-sized shoes, baggy pants, cane and black bowler hat.

Asir, 25, said Chaplin impersonators are found all over the world helping people ignore grief and making them laugh, and he does the same.

Asir´s early years were in Iran, where his family fled after the hardline Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 1996. There he saw performances of Chaplin on Iranian TV.

After the family returned home, Asir started wearing make-up and recreating Chaplin´s characters in his performances, despite his parent´s apprehensions.

His live performances provide respite in a city that routinely gets attacked by Taliban insurgents and suicide bombers, mainly claiming allegiance to Islamic State.

Asir says he has been threatened by militants who say his performances are un-Islamic.

But despite the threats, he performs in public parks, orphanages, private parties and at charity events organised by international aid agencies.

"I want to give my people a chance to forget their problems such as war, conflicts and insecurity in Afghanistan," he said.

Afghanistan´s traditional culture includes music and performance arts.

However, under the Taliban´s rule from 1996 to 2001, most cultural activities were banned because they were seen as anti-Islamic.

In Kabul, when Asir´s fans surround him to take selfies, he smiles but is constantly worried about attacks.

"I am afraid of getting attacked by a suicide bomber or an explosion but these issues cannot stop me from being Charlie Chaplin," he said.

