Fri September 14, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 14, 2018

Share

Freida Pinto's #MeToo fight involves rejecting projects starring sexual offenders

Since the dawn of the #MeToo movement, several artists have adopted varying techniques of putting forward their protests in front of sexual abusers. Indian actor Freida Pinto revealed that she fights back by turning down movies associating abusers.

The 33-year-old star revealed that her contribution towards the #MeToo movement is made by her declining movies that involve men who are widely recognized as recurring sexual offenders.

“I refuse to work with someone that I know is a repeat offender. I wish I could do the same here (in India),” stated the Slumdog Millionaire starlet.

Claiming that Hollywood strengthens and liberates its actors on a greater scale as compared to the Indian film industry, she added: “The whole #MeToo movement in the west was possible because there was a lot of support, and a lot of research went into it. We all know who the people are in India. It is the same way everyone knew it was Harvey Weinstein in Hollywood, but someone had the courage, and in this case Ronan Farrow (journalist with The New Yorker) to get deep into his research and get support for these women and support them when that story would come out. You tell me one journalist in India who would do that and put his career on the line.”

Reflecting back on her time working with Woody Allen who is tangled in sexual harassment allegations presently by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, Pinto revealed: “I have been thinking a lot about that. When #MeToo broke, I figured that these are the questions that would come my way. I don't regret working with him. I learnt quite a lot from my co-stars. But, going forward, will I be mindful of the projects that are attached with someone who has been accused of a thing like this? Of course. Because I don't know how some people can get away with it." 

Comments

