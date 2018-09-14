Thu September 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Pakistan wants more social development from China's 'Belt and Road'

Pakistan wants more social development from China's 'Belt and Road'
Three Army soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in NW clash

Three Army soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in NW clash
Relief on income tax for salaried persons reduced after amendments in Finance Act

Relief on income tax for salaried persons reduced after amendments in Finance Act
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Flight carrying Kulsoom Nawaz’s body departs for Pakistan

Flight carrying Kulsoom Nawaz’s body departs for Pakistan
Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible
PPP opposes govt’s move to turn PM House into educational institute

PPP opposes govt’s move to turn PM House into educational institute
Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

World

AFP
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

WASHINGTON: A celebrated retired admiral who berated President Donald Trump as "embarrassing" to the country has stepped down from his position on an influential Defense Department advisory body, the Pentagon said Thursday.

Admiral William McRaven, who supervised the 2014 Special Forces raid in Pakistan that killed Al-Qaeda kingpin Osama Bin Laden, resigned last month from the Defense Innovation Board, said Pentagon spokeswoman Lt. Col. Michelle Baldanza.

The resignation was effective on August 20, four days after McRaven published a scathing open letter to Trump in the Washington Post, blasting the president for punishing another critic, former CIA director John Brennan, by ordering Brennan´s security clearance revoked.

Calling Brennan "one of the finest public servants I have ever known," McRaven wrote that "it would be an honor" to have his own security clearance revoked as well.

"Through your actions, you have embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage and, worst of all, divided us as a nation," McRaven said.

"If you think for a moment that your McCarthy-era tactics will suppress the voices of criticism, you are sadly mistaken," he said.

The letter resonated deeply, as few serving and former military officers had joined in the strong open criticism of Trump from the intelligence community and bureaucracy.

The Defense Innovation Board brings together top private sector technologists and scientists to advise the Pentagon and the Secretary of Defense.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28
Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible
Syria war has killed more than 360 000: monitor

Syria war has killed more than 360 000: monitor
Indian troops martyr eight Kashmiri youth in IoK

Indian troops martyr eight Kashmiri youth in IoK
Load More load more

Spotlight

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?