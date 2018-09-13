Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

KARACHI: While even the toughest of critics have condoled with the Sharif family over the death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz that took place on Tuesday, actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has once again shared his perplexing two cents on the matter expressing immense insensitivity, for which he now faces extreme backlash from social media users.

The actor, upon learning the news of former First Lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s death, offered condolences to the bereaved family. However, he didn’t fail to comment over how her passing away shouldn’t be manipulated to ‘gain sympathy for Nawaz & Maryam for trying to portray them as tragic heroes.’

“Utterly shameful & disgusting,” he had tweeted. “May Allah have mercy on Kulsoom bibi’s soul & may Allah give us some decency.”

The 'Man Mayal' actor in a different tweet wrote:

"Inna lillah e wa inna aleyhey rajioun. May Allah have mercy on her soul. Its a request to please not disrespect the deceased by politically manipulating her death & giving opinions like Nawaz & Maryam should be freed because Kulsoom sahiba died etc etc. Please!"



Hamza's tweets have invited flak from internet users, who have criticised him for his insensitive, indifferent response over the mournful incidence.

