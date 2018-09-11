Tue September 11, 2018
Web Desk
September 11, 2018

Dabangg 3 to hit theaters next year

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and bathing beauty Sonakshi Sinha will be taking on the silver screen once more, as the third part in the ‘Dabangg’ franchise has confirmed this release date for 2019.

The news of the film returning next year was publicized by the two stars on their official social media accounts after which a wave of elation swept through fans and film enthusiasts.

The announcement came on the eighth year anniversary of Khan’s most celebrated works as he posted on Twitter: “Aaj 8 saal Ho Gaye Dabangg Ko... thank u for all the appreciation and love from Rajjo and Chulbul Pandey...see u in #Dabangg3 next year.”

On the other hand, Sonakshi who made her debut with this project also went on to celebrate the eighth year anniversary while making the grand announcement with a still from the first film as well on her Instagram page.

“8 years of #Dabangg, 8 years of #chulbulandrajjo, 8 years of me doing what i love the most! Thank you @beingsalmankhan, @arbaazkhanofficial, #AbhinavKashyap for making me realize my calling! And thank YOU all, for all the love ❤️ see u in #dabangg3 next year!!!” , read her caption. 


