Tue September 11, 2018
Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?
World

Web Desk
September 11, 2018

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 11, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is an extremely feel-good day; nevertheless, it’s playful. It’s not a day for important decisions or serious work. Just kick up your heels and have fun!

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)You might call this a Mother Teresa day, because you truly want to do good. You want to help those who are less fortunate, which is a noble and fine thing indeed.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Enjoy increased popularity today. Groups, classes and gatherings of all sizes will be enthusiastic and fun choices for you. Accept all invitations. Don’t hide at home.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You easily impress bosses, parents, teachers and people in power today. (Think of it as flattering lighting from the universe.) Make the most of this!

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a creative day for those working in publishing, the media, higher education and travel industries. However, it’s a poor day for serious, grounded decisions.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you have to divide or share some-thing today, make sure you are being realistic. Your idealism could make you get carried away.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a great day to schmooze with friends and partners. It’s also a great day to mingle with members of the general public.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

New ideas that can improve your health might prove to be encouraging today. Others might be involved in work-related travel or dealing with other countries and cultures.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Because your creative juices are flowing today, do something that allows you to express your creativity. Be a kid again. Enjoy sports, playful activities with children, the arts and saucy flirtations.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Meetings at home especially to teach or share information will be a positive experience today. Do whatever you can to improve family relationships or your home scene.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Because your imagination is in overdrive, this is a great day for writers. It’s also a great day for all of you, because you’re full of wonderful ideas and keen to share them with others.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

In one way, this is a good day for business and commerce, because you’re thinking up great ideas. However, don’t put them into action today. Wait until tomorrow. (You’ll be glad you did.)

