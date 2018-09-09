Sun September 09, 2018
Web Desk
September 9, 2018

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Taking an exception to former wife of Imran Khan for reportedly mentioning her name in her controversial biography, Pakistani  TV and film actress Resham has said that Reham Khan is the worst example  of a woman.

When asked whether she knew her name was mentioned in the book, Resham said she had received some screenshots of the book from her friends. "I was like .. what is this".

She said Reham Khan targeted people like her and Hamza Ali Abbasi in order to attract audiences. "Nobody knows who Reham is," she said.

The actress said Reham singled out people like her and Abbasi and others who had no scandals. 

She said everything written about her in the book was a lie.

"Everybody commits mistakes. Imran Khan did mistakes, and I also committed a lot of them.

But Reham Khan is the worst example of a woman while Jemima is the best example of a woman," said she referring to Gemima Goldsmith, also a former wife of Imran Khan.

She said Reham Khan must be   hiding her face in shame  thinking what she  would have become   if she would be by his side today.

Resham said she believes Reham  Khan is suffering from depression and prays that Allah will guide her.

During the interview, the actress praised Imran Khan saying he was the world's most famous cricket whom everybody respects and who  has become   Prime Minister of the country.



