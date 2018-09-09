Two murdered in Karachi over 'honor'

KARACHI: Two suspects have been arrested after a man and a woman were murdered over ‘honor’ in Karachi on Saturday night.

The bodies of a 22-year-old woman and an 18-year-old boy carrying torture marks, were found hanging at Karachi’s FB Area, reported the police.

Police suspect that the father of the woman recognized as Khair Muhammad Khan along with her husband Sabir had been behind the murder of the two.

In a similar incident that took place on Saturday , a man identified as Gulzar Ahmed, had murdered his daughter’s entire family after she married against his will four years ago.