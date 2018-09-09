Samsung's folding phone may arrive next year

DJ Koh, the president of Samsung Mobile, says the company will unveil details about its folding phone later this year.

He hinted that he company may reveal further details about the phone in November during Samsung Developer Conference,

"You can use most of the uses ... on fold(ed) status. But when you need to browse or see something, then you may need to unfold it. But even unfolded, what kind of benefit does that give compared to the tablet? If the unfolded experience is the same as the tablet, why would they (consumers) buy it? So every device, every feature, every innovation should have a meaningful message to our end customer. So when the end customer uses it, (they think) 'wow, this is the reason Samsung made it'," Koh recently told CNBC.

The company was expected to launch the phone in 2018, but recent reports suggest it may arrive next year.