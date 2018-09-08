Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Actress-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna launched her new book ‘Pyjamas are Forgiving’ on Friday, where the event host Karan Johar introduced her as ‘feminist icon’.

While the ‘Badshaah’ starlet definitely identifies herself as a feminist, she expressed displeasure over being called ‘icon’.

“I am definitely a feminist, but I find the word icon itself slightly troublesome. Anyone who is put on a pedestal is in a dangerous position because these are very narrow elevated spaces. One little dance, one drink and off you fall. So I am not any kind of an icon. I just do my work, and walk ahead quietly,” she said.

The actress was then asked about the impact of the #MeToo movement on her life and work, to which she said that it definitely had influenced her to include it in the book.

“Everything that happens in the world, kind of impacts in my writing. The #MeToo movement has impacted all of us. It is not just women, but men too as it has made us examine our ingrained behaviour. And it has found its way in my book as well. I do address the fine line between ‘yes’ and ‘no’ as there is a lot of ambiguity about consensual sex.”

Twinkle’s book ‘Pyjamas are Forgiving’ chronicles the life of a woman who discovers that her ex-husband and his young wife are staying at the same sanctuary in Kerala as she is.

It is her third venture, after she turned up 'Mrs Funnybones', based on her life, and 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad', a collection of four short stories regarding feminism.