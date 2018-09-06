Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
COAS Gen. Bajwa addressing Defence Day ceremony at GHQ

COAS Gen. Bajwa addressing Defence Day ceremony at GHQ
Flag-lowering ceremony held at Wagah border to commemorate Defence Day

Flag-lowering ceremony held at Wagah border to commemorate Defence Day

A people’s history

A people’s history
Delivery challenges

Delivery challenges
'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists
Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle

Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle
NAB files reference against ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani

NAB files reference against ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani
Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

World

AFP
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Japan and Chile call off friendly after earthquake

A car stuck on a road damaged by an earthquake in Sapporo, Hokkaido prefecture (Source: AFP)

SANTIAGO: Japan and Chile´s football associations announced on Thursday they were calling off Friday´s friendly in Sapporo following the earthquake on the northern island of Hokkaido that left at least 11 people dead.

Sapporo is the capital of Hokkaido where as many as 30 people are feared buried under earth and rubble after the 6.6-magnitude quake sparked numerous mudslides.

Japan´s federation said the quake had damaged infrastructure such as "electricity and transport" and the cancellation was necessary to "ensure the safety of fans".

"It won´t be possible to solve the problem within 24 hours," Andres Fazio, Chile´s vice-president, told Cooperativa radio station.

He said Chile´s team, minus the rested Manchester United winger Alexis Sanchez, was in "perfect conditions" staying in a luxury hotel in Sapporo, waiting for the city´s airport to reopen so they can leave.

The team is due to face South Korea in Seoul next week.

Rescuers were facing a desperate race against time on Thursday to find survivors amongst the carnage and destroyed buildings.

The quake left almost three million people without power after damage to a major thermal plant supplying the region, which was already affected by a typhoon earlier in the week.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Chinese Foreign Minister to arrive in Pakistan on Friday

Chinese Foreign Minister to arrive in Pakistan on Friday
Thai cave boys in the spotlight, again

Thai cave boys in the spotlight, again
American trainer killed in Riyadh helicopter crash: Saudi state media

American trainer killed in Riyadh helicopter crash: Saudi state media
IS to lose all Syria territory by 2019: French army chief

IS to lose all Syria territory by 2019: French army chief
Load More load more

Spotlight

Misbah-ul-Haq announces hospital project for children

Misbah-ul-Haq announces hospital project for children
Indian actress Payel Chaktraborty found dead under mysterious situation

Indian actress Payel Chaktraborty found dead under mysterious situation
Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Shahid Afridi to work with Saudi Arabia after meeting with envoy Al-Malki

Shahid Afridi to work with Saudi Arabia after meeting with envoy Al-Malki

Photos & Videos

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy
'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi