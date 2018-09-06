Angelina Jolie sees relationship with Brad Pitt as a 'regret'

What used to be Hollywood’s power couple of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has become the talk of town recently with their custody battle in progress presently.

The Salt starlet has been making headlines after Hollywood Life revealed that she regrets the relationship she had with Brad Pitt.

The publication citing quotes from a source close to her revealed: “The days of Angelina missing Brad have well and truly passed. All she wants now is for him to be out of her life. She resents having anything to do with Brad and wishes she could just forget he even exists. But because of their children she’s not allowed to do that.”

The source went on to reveal: “Brad is actually willing to be pretty reasonable and civil for the sake of the kids. But if anything infuriates Angelina even more, he really won’t be able to win.”

Conflicts had arisen between the former couple popularly known as Brangelina, when Jolie disclosed an objection that Pitt hadn’t allegedly paid for child support but had only lent her money, which was denied by the Fight club actor.