Indian actress Payel Chaktraborty found dead under mysterious situation

Indian actor Payel Chakraborty was found dead in a hotel room in Siliguri town of the country’s West Bengal State on Wednesday evening, local media reported.

The 38-year-old Tollywood actress had checked into the hotel in the city's Church Road area on Tuesday. She was supposed to go to Sikkim's Gangtok.

After the hotel authorities found no activity from her room, for a day they called the police, who forced their entry and found the dead body.

The cause of her death is still unknown and the local police is investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, her family members have reached Siliguri District Hospital to collect her body.

"Payel was found hanging from the ceiling of her hotel room Wednesday morning. She had checked into the hotel the evening before," Siliguri police commissionerate DCP Gourab Lal said."Prime facie, it looks like a case of suicide, but the police are not ruling out other possibilities. The body has been sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem," the DCP added.

Chakraborty's father Prabir Guha has stated that she was suffering from mental stress. Primafacie police believe it is a case of suicide. However, the body has been sent for postmortem.

This comes days after Anal Tanoli, a Pakistani model, was found dead in her house in mysterious circumstances. The decesaed's family said that she had been undergoing mental stress.