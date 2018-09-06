Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
School for thought

School for thought
A people’s history

A people’s history
Delivery challenges

Delivery challenges
'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists
Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle

Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle
NAB files reference against ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani

NAB files reference against ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani
Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Celebrities, politicians pay tribute to armed forces on Defence Day

With Pakistan commemorating the armed forces of the country on Defence Day today, numerous of the countries luminaries from all walks of life stepped forth to pay their accolades to those who risk their lives to protect the country.

On this day every year, the sacrifices made by the vigilant armed forces of Pakistan when India launched a surprise attack on Pakistan in 1965, are honored and revered by all Pakistanis including the country’s prominent personalities.

Actor Faysal Qureshi paid accolades through a video message he shared on his social media account. Amongst other celebrities, were Hamza Ali Abbasi, Veena Malik, Fakhr-e-Alam and Shehzad Roy.

In spite of political disagreements on a daily basis, politicians from all parties untied today to venerate the country’s martyrs.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Sherry Rehman, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s former leader Ali Raza Abidi and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were among the many who memorialized the Defence Day.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Indian actress Payel Chaktraborty found dead under mysterious situation

Indian actress Payel Chaktraborty found dead under mysterious situation
Salman Khan warms up as Bigg Boss 12 draws closer

Salman Khan warms up as Bigg Boss 12 draws closer
Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates

Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates
Bollywood celebrities rejoice as homosexuality gets legalized in India

Bollywood celebrities rejoice as homosexuality gets legalized in India

Load More load more

Spotlight

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow
Indian actress Payel Chaktraborty found dead under mysterious situation

Indian actress Payel Chaktraborty found dead under mysterious situation
Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Photos & Videos

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy
'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi