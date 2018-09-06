Celebrities, politicians pay tribute to armed forces on Defence Day

With Pakistan commemorating the armed forces of the country on Defence Day today, numerous of the countries luminaries from all walks of life stepped forth to pay their accolades to those who risk their lives to protect the country.

On this day every year, the sacrifices made by the vigilant armed forces of Pakistan when India launched a surprise attack on Pakistan in 1965, are honored and revered by all Pakistanis including the country’s prominent personalities.

Actor Faysal Qureshi paid accolades through a video message he shared on his social media account. Amongst other celebrities, were Hamza Ali Abbasi, Veena Malik, Fakhr-e-Alam and Shehzad Roy.

In spite of political disagreements on a daily basis, politicians from all parties untied today to venerate the country’s martyrs.



Pakistan People’s Party leader Sherry Rehman, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s former leader Ali Raza Abidi and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were among the many who memorialized the Defence Day.



