Thu September 06, 2018
Entertainment

September 6, 2018

Bollywood celebrities rejoice as homosexuality gets legalized in India

Colors of celebration have enveloped India after the Supreme Court legalized homosexuality in a groundbreaking judgment on Thursday.

The unanimous revolutionary verdict to abolish Section 377 of the Constitution came from a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court and was extolled and celebrated by India’s LGBTQ community as well as notable luminaries.

Famed film producer Karan Johar, being one of the few prominent faces in India, who are openly gay jumped into the festivities as well, tweeting: “Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back!”

Dil Dhadakne Do actor Farhan Akhtar also lauded the SC’s decision saying: “Bye bye 377. Thank you #SupremeCourt #abouttime #nomorediscrimination #loveislove @MardOfficial.”

Other notable stars included Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker, Preity Zinta, Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and many others. 


