Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Indian film maker Rahul Dholakia, who casted Mahira Khan opposite Shah Rukh Khan in his film ‘Raees’, has criticized India’s notorious ban on Pakistani artists.

Sharing his two cents on the matter, the director stated that India should take a cue from Norway which after producing a film called ‘What Will People Say’ on Pakistani teenager starring Indian actors has made it to the prestigious Oscars’ nominations

The film, made by Pakistani-Norwegian filmmaker Iram Haq, has been submitted by Norway for the category of best film in a foreign language.

“Norway's entry to the #Oscars, #WhatWillPeopleSay is a film about a Paksitani teenager. @_AdilHussain , Sheeba Chadda ( Indians ) are acting in it. Bravo! Cinema transcends all boundaries. .. We should learn from them. Instead we ban films with Pakistani actors, conveniently,” he wrote.

‘What Will People Say’ chronicles the life of a 16-year-old girl Nisha who is forcefully made to move from Norway to her parent’s homeland Pakistan.

The film features Indian actors Adil Hussain and Sheeba Chaddha in the role of Nisha's father and aunt.

Pakistan is yet to announce its submission for the Oscars for the foreign language film category. The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 24.