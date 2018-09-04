Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Entertainment

AFP
September 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Miss England contestant in hijab first

LONDON: A Miss England contestant is set to wear a hijab in the finals on Tuesday, in a first for the organisation.

Sara Iftekhar, a law student, is among 50 competitors for the Miss England crown and hopes to become the first Muslim winner.

"It just proves Miss England represents the way England is today," competition spokeswoman Angie Beasley was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail newspaper.

Iftekhar, 20, has already won the Miss Huddersfield title.

The Pakistan-origin student from northern England is studying law at Huddersfield University in West Yorkshire region of England.

She is a make-up artist and often shares pictures of herself wearing traditional Pakistani dress on social media.

The student started a clothing business aged 16.

"I may be the first woman to wear a hijab. However, I am just a regular girl and we all have a fair opportunity in this contest," the BBC quoted her as saying.

"If I want to cover myself up and dress modestly why should that be an issue? I am just like the other contestants."

The first stage of the competition was held in July, including the sports beach beauty, top model, beautiful mind and publicity rounds.

"Here is a vibrant, confident young woman who is proving, on a huge platform, that beauty comes in many forms, that Muslim women in hijab can be beautiful, and that we can own our beauty," wrote Iqra Choudhry in The Independent online newspaper.

"The fact that she´s reached the Miss England finals is something that should be celebrated by the Muslim community, and by women at large."

Tuesday´s event in the second stage at Kelham Hall in Nottinghamshire, central England, will round up the ethical fashion show, talent and evening wear catwalk sections of the contest.

Public voting by text message closed at midday (1100 GMT) on Tuesday.

The 2018 Miss World finals are being held in Sanya, China, in November and December.

Miss World contest started in 1951.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday
‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years
Anushka Sharma blushes when asked about Virat Kohli at ‘Sui Dhaaga’ promotions

Anushka Sharma blushes when asked about Virat Kohli at ‘Sui Dhaaga’ promotions
Aditya Pancholi acquitted in 2015 assault case

Aditya Pancholi acquitted in 2015 assault case
Load More load more

Spotlight

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive
New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations
Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence
Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Photos & Videos

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday
‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father